Delhi

With over 1,000 fresh COVID-19 cases, city’s tally climbs to 29,943

62 new deaths take total to 874; there are 17,712 active cases in the Capital

As many as 1,007 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 29,943, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Monday.

Also, 62 more deaths have been reported taking the total number of deaths to 874. But all the deaths did not happen in the past 24 hours.

Of the total cases, 11,357 people have recovered and there are 17,712 active cases.

Of the total 8,575 COVID-19 designated beds available in different hospitals in the city, 4,162 are vacant, stated the bulletin.

Also, a total of 2,55,615 tests have been conducted till date and 13,405 people are under home quarantine.

The number of containment zones in the city has jumped to 183 from just 73 in about 20 days, the bulletin also stated.

On May 18, the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Delhi government raised the issue of a decrease in the number of containment zones in the city, even though the number of COVID-19 cases in the city was on the rise.

