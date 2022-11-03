With no proof, court acquits man in 2020 Delhi riots case

He was booked on the complaint of a woman on charges of setting her shop on fire

He was booked on the complaint of a woman on charges of setting her shop on fire

A city court on Wednesday acquitted an accused in a case related to the 2020 north-east Delhi riots, saying there was no evidence against him.

The accused, Noor Mohammad, was booked on the complaint of a woman on charges of setting her shop on fire.

“I find that charges levelled against the accused in this case are not proved beyond a reasonable doubt. Hence, accused Noor Mohammad is acquitted of all the charges levelled against him in this case,” Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala said.

“There is no evidence of any kind of overt act against the accused herein, nor is there consistent testimony of four witnesses regarding identification of accused in riotous mob,” the order added.

The matter pertains to a complaint filed by one Seema Arora who alleged that on 25 February, 2020, her showroom situated in Khajuri Khas locality was set ablaze by the over 100 to 150 rioters. The complainant had also alleged that she had suffered financial loss/damage to the tune of around ₹12.40 lakh.

The police booked Noor Mohammad, and others, for having committed offences punishable under Section 147/148 /149/188/427/436 IPC. The police clubbed a couple of other FIR’s, filed on rioting in the same area which also had mention of burning of public and personal properties by complainants, by the alleged riotous mob.

“It is matter of record that in their respective complaint, complainants none of the public witness named the accused as one of the rioters nor did they say that they had seen and could identify any of the rioters. Hence, I find that evidence on record is not reliable and sufficient, to establish presence of accused in the mob, which indulged into riot and incident investigated in this case.” The judge said.