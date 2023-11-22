ADVERTISEMENT

With no power for over two months, Hardayal public library left in the dark

November 22, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - New Delhi

In addition to the pending power bill, the staff wages have also not been paid for over 32 months

Satvika Mahajan

A dingy section of the 161-year-old Hardayal library, which has been functioning without electricity since September.  | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

For the past two months, Deepak and his friends, who frequent Hardayal Municipal Heritage Public Library, have been preparing for government exams by studying under emergency lights bought by pooling money.

Established in 1862, the library under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has fallen into disrepair due to a sustained lack of funding. Its employees have not been paid salaries for over 32 months and it stopped receiving power supply in September, forcing many visitors to gather under the skylight to be able to read.

On November 7, the staff ended their over 400-day strike over unpaid wages after Mayor Shelly Oberoi assured action. The Mayor had said that she had forwarded a letter by AAP councillor Preeti to the MCD Commissioner seeking the release of pending grants.

On October 31, a new management committee for the library was constituted to deal with the financial crunch.

While many employees are optimistic, the students are not.

Students sceptical

Vanshika, a medical aspirant preparing for NEET, said, “For two months, the washrooms have not been cleaned. We have been soldiering on, but I don’t know how much longer this will continue.” Some students said the library does not have provisions for drinking water and lacks adequate security.

While the MCD did not issue a response, an official said that its administrative wing may take a call on funding to the library in a week or two.

