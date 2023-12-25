With no basic facilities, Delhi’s district courts struggling to conduct hybrid hearings

December 25, 2023 12:49 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - New Delhi

Legal proceedings in the city’s district courts are being hampered by a scarcity of equipment for hybrid hearing and infrastructure.

The gravity of the situation prompted the Delhi High Court earlier this month to remark, “What is happening is that judges are holding hearings on mobile phones. They are taking their court staff’s mobile phones and conducting hybrid hearings.”

Several courtrooms still lack the necessary wherewithal, advocate Anil Kumar Hajelay told The Hindu. In 2021, he had filed a public interest litigation (PIL) before the High Court seeking appropriate infrastructure for smooth functioning of hybrid hearings.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the COVID-19 pandemic, many courts allowed parties in a litigation to argue via videoconferencing.

How it operates

Under the hybrid system of hearing, one party may join the proceedings virtually while the other is present physically in the court. The High Court has since issued a series of guidelines on how such hearings would take place and, in July 2022, it closed Mr. Hajelay’s PIL.

In June this year, it directed all district courts to permit any party in a case to appear physically or via videoconferencing without the requirement of a prior request.

However, Mr. Hajelay said these courts still lack the essential equipment. “The deficiency includes microphones, speakers, cameras, and video display units for individuals physically present,” he added.

He also said that this poses a challenge for one participant in a litigation — whether participating physically or virtually — to hear or see the other.

PIL revived

Arguing that the pace of implementation of the infrastructure had slowed down considerably, Mr. Hajelay moved the High Court seeking the revival of his original PIL. It was revived last month and during its hearing, counsel for the High Court administration said there was a “lack of infrastructure” since the Delhi government has not yet approved funds required for the project.

“What is happening is that judges are holding hearings on mobile phones. They are taking their court staff’s mobile phones and conducting hybrid hearings.”Delhi High Court

Another lawyer, Abhishek Pathak, said that to achieve full functionality of the hybrid system, infrastructural changes are imperative.

Many district courts do not have microphones for a party to present its case in the courtroom, he said.

“In such instances, the party arguing online will not be able to hear the party appearing in court. Secondly, many courts lack a camera and screen setup to facilitate visual communication between parties appearing online and those appearing in court,” Mr. Pathak explained.

He also said that most courts do not provide Wi-Fi or internet connectivity to advocates and litigants within their premises.

Mr. Hajelay added that the absence of such amenities poses a significant obstacles, which are exacerbated by mobile network issues in many courtrooms. The High Court has listed the next hearing of his revived PIL on January 11, 2024.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.