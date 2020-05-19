Delhi

With curbs lifted, CM appeals for discipline

Over 2,000 DTC buses hit the streets

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday appealed to citizens to exhibit discipline as lockdown restrictions were eased across the city.

Delhi government sources said an estimated 2,000 State-run buses were on the roads on Tuesday. Sources in the public transporter, however, said the footfall was lower than usual.

“Some economic activities are starting from today. It is our responsibility to be fully disciplined and keep the Coronavirus under control. Masks, social distancing and hand sanitizers are important. I pray for you and your family ti be healthy. If we live with discipline, God will protect us [sic],” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted.

Thermal screening

As part of eased restrictions, Mr. Kejriwal had announced partial resumption of public transport services except for the Delhi Metro.

Buses operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation were allowed to ply.

According to the guidelines, the buses are allowed to carry only 20 passengers at one time. All the passengers have to undergo thermal screening before being allowed to board buses.

“At some terminals and bus stands, we have started thermal screening of passengers before boarding the bus. We will try to implement this at all busy bus stands,” Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot tweeted.

“There were lesser passengers; there were also lesser buses than usual because a majority of our drivers and conductors stay in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and were not able to travel to the Capital and report to work,” a source claimed.

