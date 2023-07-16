With CUET results out, UG admissions in DU to start Monday

July 16, 2023 01:21 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi University on Saturday launched the second phase of its undergraduate admission process after the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the results of the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2023.

DU officials said the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2023 will open on Monday for students to resume the admission process which started on June 15.

This is the second year that DU is admitting students solely based on CUET scores and has done away with the cut-off system.

In the first phase, candidates filled out their applications, with personal details, Class XII final exam scores as well as their CUET-UG 2023 application number and paid the registration fee.

In the second phase, students have to use the CSAS portal to map the subjects they studied in Class XII to the subjects in which they have appeared in the CUET-UG and choose their programme and college preference.

So far, 2,28,398 students have registered on the CSAS portal, of whom 1,67,940 have submitted their applications for the 71,000 UG seats on offer across 78 programmes in 68 DU colleges.

In a release, DU said, “The University of Delhi will consider only those CUET Language/Domain papers which are same/similar to the subject studied by the candidate in his/her Class XII. Based on the subject mapping provided by the candidate and the programme-specific eligibility requirements, the candidates will be able to see their cumulative marks for every programme they are eligible for admission.”

It added that it will consider normalised scores provided by the NTA to calculate the merit scores of candidates.

The university has advised candidates to select the maximum number of programmes and colleges to avail of the maximum benefits of the CSAS admission policies. “Only the programmes + college combinations selected by the candidate during the second phase will be considered for allocation and upgradations (if any). The order of selection of the Programme + College combination will also determine the preference order for the allocation of seats,” it said.

