With Banjaras’ religious identity in flux, Sangh Parivar sees an opening

March 04, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Mahendra Singh, a scruffy-looking middle-aged blacksmith, lives in a small hut erected under a tin-shed in Delhi’s Naraina locality, in an area where about 25 to 30 people from the Banjara community live. Outside his home stands a small marble temple with pictures of Baba Ramdev, a saint worshipped by several tribal communities in Rajasthan and Gujarat, along with images of Kali and Durga.

His iron tools and some pottery lie on a wooden bed outside his hut. Mr. Singh acknowledges that he was a nomad, but distanced himself from the Banjaras, insisting that he was now a Lohar, a caste traditionally known for working with iron. “Christian missionaries came to me and asked me to convert some time ago. I rejected them,” said Mr. Singh. He has an Aadhaar card, but does not have any document identifying him as part of a backward community, that would entitle him to government benefits.

Academics who have been studying the Banjara community and its anthropology say that, in the last few decades, there has been a significant rift between urban Banjaras and those in rural areas, with the former conflating their religious customs with those of Hinduism and the latter maintaining that their customs had nothing to do with Hinduism.

Religious flux

Amid this religious identity flux in the community, incidents like the “attempted conversion” of Mr. Singh have the Dharam Jagran Manch (DJM) concerned. The outfit, linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, is running country-wide campaigns, events, and workshops to ensure that Banjaras “remain in the Hindu fold”.

In tandem, the Union government too has launched a campaign to celebrate the 284th jayanti (birth anniversary) of Sant Sevalal Maharaj, another saint revered by the Banjara community.

“They tried doing this with Buddha as well, portraying him as an avatar of Hindu gods, and they are doing the same here,” said Karnataka-based professor N. Shantha Naik, a member of the Banjara community who has extensively researched and written about their culture and history.

Wooing Banjaras

In January this year, the DJM had organised a six-day-long Banjara Kumbh in Godri village of Maharashtra, where all visiting Banjaras were asked to mark their religion as ‘Hindu’ in census forms, and resolutions were adopted to install temples of Balaji, Jagdamba and Krishna in Banjara settlements, where morning and evening aartis (worship rituals) should be held.

In Rajasthan, the Ghumantu Utthan Nyas, which is also backed by the RSS, is organising skill development training camps for Banjaras. “We also get school education to the children of Banjaras and ensure they get healthcare facilities if needed,” said a Ghumantu Utthan Nyas member, also named Mahendra Singh, who insisted that Banjaras are indeed Hindus.

Meanwhile, the Akhil Bharatiya Pramukh Dharmajagran Samanvay (ABPDS) is focusing its efforts in States such as Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Sharad Dhole of the ABPDS maintained that these are the States where Banjaras are facing the threat of conversion to Christianity or Islam.

‘Hinduisation efforts’

“Sure, the threat of conversion by Christian missionaries is equally concerning but who do we go to when similar strategies are adopted by those supported by the establishment?” Mr. Naik asked, adding that efforts to push for the “Hinduisation” of Banjara customs have picked up in the last few years.

Mohan Singh Chavhan, a retired professor from Nagpur who also heads the Bharatiya Banjara Samaj Karamchari Seva Sansthan, agreed. “In the last two to four years, people linked to the RSS have started holding regular workshops in Tandas (Banjara settlements) on Bhagvad Gita,” he said.

He added that Banjaras have traditionally always been tribal, worshipping the forest, nature, the sun and the moon. “Our customs, while they may coincide with some Hindu festivals, mostly involve some sort of animal sacrifice. We have our own naming ceremonies, death rituals, etc. How can we then be Hindus?” Mr. Chavhan asked.

“And while there is significant effort from RSS-backed outfits, what is observed in the last few decades is that in more urban and educated Banjara communities, there has been a somewhat inexplicable tendency to look at their own customs through the lens of Hinduism. On the other hand, in villages, Banjaras continue to live in Tandas,” Mr. Naik said.

Classification ‘mess’

He added that anthropologically, the Banjaras have always been categorised as a tribe, given the exclusivity of their societies in Tandas, and their nomadic culture of travelling around the country and trading in whatever they can along the way.

However, constitutionally, the Banjaras have been classified differently in different parts of India. For instance, in some States like Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh, the community is considered a denotified tribe or a nomadic tribe. In Jharkhand, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Odisha, they are classified as Scheduled Tribes (ST). In some States, they are considered Scheduled Castes (SC) while in others they are categorised as either part of the Other Backward Classes or Most Backward Classes.

Mr. Naik said that the “mess” created by the differentiated classification of Banjaras was definitely a problem. Mr. Chavhan had also approached the Supreme Court with a petition in 2011, seeking ST status for all Banjara people who had not yet been classified as either SC or ST. The petition was dismissed, but Mr. Chavhan added that one of the first steps to address the issues faced by Banjaras would be to at least bring them under the same classification.