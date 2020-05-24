Delhi

With around 380 domestic flights, Delhi airport to resume operations from Monday

A member of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) checks the ID of a woman through a glass shield, after the government allowed domestic flight services to resume from coming Monday, during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, in New Delhi, India.

As per the directions of the Civil Aviation Ministry, domestic flight operations will resume after remaining suspended for about two months following the nationwide lockdown imposed to constrain the COVID-19 pandemic.

As India is set to resume its domestic civil aviation operations from May 25, the Delhi airport will be handling around 380 flights on Monday, a senior official said.

“Delhi airport will be handling around 380 domestic flights on Monday. There will be 190 departures and around 190 arrivals,” a senior government official said.

On Saturday, the Delhi airport’s operator DIAL said it has taken several measures including installation of automatic hand sanitisers at various places, putting floor markers, allocation of entry gates and check-in islands for departing passengers.

These steps have been taken to enforce social distancing norms and minimize human contact at the airport, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said.

