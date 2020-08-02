With 961 fresh cases, city’s virus tally reaches 1,37,667

The Capital on Sunday recorded 961 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 1,37,667.

Also, 15 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 4,004, according to a heath bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

The bulletin added that 1,186 more have recovered and the total number of recoveries now stands at 1,23,317. There are 10,356 active cases in the city at present.

A total of 4,289 RT-PCR and 8,441 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the city in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added. So far, 10,63,669 tests have been conducted. The number of people in home isolation stands at 5,663 and out of the total 13,578 hospital beds, 10,692 are currently vacant.

There was a fall in the number of RT-PCR and rapid antigen test conducted in the Capital. The bulletin released on August 1 showed that 5,140 RT-PCR and 13,014 rapid antigen tests were carried out. Sources said that the number of tests conducted was lower on account of Id-ul-Zuha being a holiday.

The government said that 4,170 beds at dedicated COVID Care Centers have been occupied by persons under quarantine, including travellers who came on Vande Bharat Mission and Bubble flights.

The number of containment zones in the city now stands at 497, which was scaled down from 715 after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal conducted a review on August 1.

The Chief Minister also said that several containment zones were very large in size and the reduction of containment zones would provide relief to people in the city who have been a part of red zones and have been contained for months. The number of residents in Delhi’s containment zones now stands at 1,06,211, which came down from 3,48,099.