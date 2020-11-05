With 6,842 cases, Delhi sees biggest single-day jump again

Chief Minister says govt. monitoring situation as this could be called the ‘third wave’

The Capital recorded 6,842 new COVID-19 cases — its highest single-day jump — on Wednesday, a government bulletin stated. Also, 51 deaths and 5,797 recoveries were recorded, the bulletin added.

The total number of virus cases now stands at 4,09,938. With 6,703 deaths and 3,65,866 recoveries, there are 37,369 active cases in the city at present.

As many as 58,910 tests were conducted with a positivity rate of 11.61%. This is the second consecutive day when the number of daily cases crossed the 6,000 mark. The previous highest single-day spike here was 6,725 cases recorded on Tuesday.

Commenting on the increase in the number of cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the spike could be called the “third wave” of the pandemic in the Capital, but told people not to panic and the government was monitoring the situation and ensuring that there are adequate beds for COVID-19 patients. He said that the shortage of ICU beds with ventilators in a few private hospitals would also be addressed in the next few days.

“The Delhi government had increased the number of ICU beds in private hospitals, but unfortunately the Delhi High Court stayed our decision. We are moving the Supreme Court to urge it to vacate the stay,” Mr. Kejriwal said. In September, the Delhi High Court had stayed the AAP government’s decision to reserve 80% ICU beds for virus patients in 33 private hospitals.

A high-level meeting has been called on Thursday to review the situation.

Testing in markets

Heath Minister Satyendar Jain said that the government has started conducting tests in markets and other crowded places to strengthen its surveillance mechanism. He said that aggressive testing strategy and contract-tracing were some of the reasons for the spike in cases, which was contrary to the national trend and showing a dip in cases.

Mr. Jain said that more cases are currently being recorded in upper-middle class and middle class segments. He added that people from these segments prefer to go to private hospitals leading to an increased demand for beds, inspite of the fact that treatment protocols are same in private and government hospitals.