With 6,746 new cases, Delhi’s COVID-19 tally reaches 5,29,863

NEW DELHI

23 November 2020 00:44 IST

400 ICU beds have been added for COVID-19 patients, says Health Minister

The Capital recorded 121 deaths and 6,746 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 5,29,863 and fatalities to 8,391.

The number of recoveries recorded was 6,154, taking the total recoveries to 4,81,260. The health bulletin released by the Delhi government said that 54,893 tests had been conducted in the past 24 hours with a positivity rate of 12.29%. The death rate based on the last 10 days’ data stands at 1.69%. There are 40,212 active cases in the city, out of which 23,301 people are under home isolation.

Heath Minister Satyendar Jain said over 400 ICU beds have been added for COVID-19 patients out of a total of 1,650 ICU beds that are in the pipeline. The Centre and State government have been working together to meet the growing demand of ICU beds as the number of cases and fatalities have been increasing. Efforts are being made to add 250 ICU beds in private hospitals, 650 in Delhi government facilities and 750 in those run by the Centre.

Advertising

Advertising

AAP, during the day, organised a free mask distribution and awareness campaign across Delhi.

“Emphasis is also being given to increase the number of ICU beds in hospitals in Delhi. In government hospitals as well as private hospitals, 60% ordinary beds and 80% ICU beds are reserved for COVID-19 patients,” the party leaders said.

AAP MLA Raghav Chadha also launched the Delhi government’s large-scale RT-PCR testing drive from Old Rajinder Nagar through COVID-19 mobile testing vans.