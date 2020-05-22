With 660 new coronavirus cases, Delhi sees highest single-day spike again

Six hundred and sixty new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 12,319, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Friday.

This is the biggest single-day jump in the number of cases in the city so far. The last three days had also recorded the biggest single-day increase till then.

Also, 14 more deaths have been reported, taking the total number of deaths to 208. But all the deaths did not happen in the past 24 hours.

Of the 12,319 cases, 5,897 people have recovered and there are 6,214 active cases.