With 472 new cases, Delhi sees biggest single-day jump

Delhi reported 472 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the biggest single-day jump in the number of cases, taking the total to 8,470.

An estimated 58.5% of the total cases were reported in the first 14 days of May, though the first case in the city was reported on March 2. The total number of cases till April 30 was 3,515. Delhi’s previous highest spike of 448 cases was recorded on May 7.

Nine more COVID-19 deaths were reported on Thursday, pushing the toll to 115. But all the deaths did not happen in the past 24 hours. “Cumulative deaths [are] as per case sheets received from hospitals after [being] audited by committee,” said an official statement.

Of the 8,470 cases, 3,045 people have recovered and 5,310 are still undergoing treatment, said the health bulletin released by the Delhi government.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that doubling time for COVID-19 cases in the city was currently 11-12 days. “Earlier it was three to four days and then six to seven days. We would be in a more comfortable position if the doubling time is 20 days or more than that,” he said. “The novel coronavirus threat would not end in one or two months, as we thought. We have to learn to live with the virus,” the Minister said.