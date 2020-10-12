With 2,780 cases, Capital’s virus tally touches 3,09,339

2,81,869 people have recovered, leaving active cases at 21,701

As many as 2,780 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 3,09,339, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Sunday. With 29 more deaths having been reported, the death count stands at 5,769.

Of the total cases, 2,81,869, people have recovered and there are 21,701 active cases. The number of new cases has been less than 3,000 for the past 10 days. But the number of daily tests, which was above 60,000 in mid-September, was only 48,803, on an average, during these 10 days. In the past 24 hours, 48,753 tests were done.

As per Sunday’s bulletin, the number of active cases, people in hospitals, and people under home isolation have slightly decreased compared to Saturday. Out of the total 16,118 beds available for COVID-19 treatment, 67.5% are vacant, as per government data.

But 55.6% of the ICU beds with ventilators and 56.7% of the ICU beds without ventilators have been occupied.

The positivity rate (percentage of people testing positive for every 100 tests done) was 5.7% , which is lower than September. The overall positivity rate till now is 8.5%. The number of containment zones is 2,710.