With 2,683 cases, virus count touches 2,90,613

New Delhi

05 October 2020 00:35 IST

Active cases fall below 25,000 mark after almost 25 days

As many as 2,683 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 2,90,613, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Sunday. Also, 38 more deaths have been reported and the death toll has touched 5,510.

Of the total cases, 2,60,350 people have recovered and there are 24,753 active cases. The number of active cases has fallen below the 25,000 mark after almost 25 days. Also, the number of people admitted in hospitals decreased for the sixth consecutive day. So did the number of people under home quarantine, which came down for the third straight day on Sunday.

Out of the total 15,840 beds available for treatment in the city, 62.7% are vacant, as per government data. But 59.8% of the ICU beds with ventilators have been occupied and 67.5% of the ICU beds without ventilators are full.

Advertising

Advertising

The positivity rate (percentage of people testing positive for every 100 tests done) was 5.2%, which is lower than September’s average. The overall positivity rate till now is 8.8% while the number of containment zones have jumped to 2,696. Only 50,832 tests were done in the past 24 hours.