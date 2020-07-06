With 2,244 fresh virus cases, Delhi’s tally touches 99,444

The Capital reported 2,244 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 99,444, said a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government on Sunday.

The bulletin also mentioned that 63 deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total deaths to 3,067. Of the total cases, 71,339 people have recovered and there are 25,038 active cases. In the past 24 hours, 3,083 people have recovered.

Govt. on testing

The government said 9,873 RTPCR tests and 13,263 rapid antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of tests to 6,43,504, which is 33,868 tests per million. The health bulletin stated that 15,564 patients are currently under home isolation while out of the 15,201 available hospital beds, 5,356 are occupied. The COVID-19 care centres in the city have 7,869 beds out of which 1,726 are occupied. Out of the 544 beds at dedicated COVID centres, 148 are occupied.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, after visiting the new DRDO-built Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel COVID-19 Hospital here, said there is no scarcity of hospital beds as of now. “We have over 15,000 beds out of which 5,300 are occupied. There is a paucity of ICU beds. If there is any spike in COVID cases, these ICU beds are very critical for us,” Mr. Kejriwal said. He thanked the Centre on behalf of Delhiites for building the hospital.

“The 1000-bed facility is a much-needed measure at this point of time to ease out the provision of beds to the patients. Even though the number of cases that require hospitalisation has gone down, this facility will prove to be useful for a lot of people who are in urgent need of beds,” he added.