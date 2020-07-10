With 2,089 new COVID-19 cases, total cases in city touch 1,09,140

New Delhi

10 July 2020 23:52 IST

Over 10,500 beds vacant in hospitals; number of containment zones jumps to 633

In the past 24 hours, the national capital has witnessed 2,089 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number to 1,09,140, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Friday.

With 42 more deaths being reported in the past 24 hours, the death tally climbs to 3,300. Of the total cases, 84,694 people have recovered and there are 21,146 active cases.

Though the total cases in Delhi have been increasing, the active cases have been decreasing since July 1. The number of active cases was 27,007 on July 1 and has decreased by 5,861 to reach 21,146 on Thursday. According to the bulletin, a total of 22,961 tests were done in a day. The number of tests per million stood at 39,321, one of the highest in the country.

Of the total positive cases, 12,272 people are in home isolation. Out of the total 15,244 beds in hospitals, 69.7% (10,631) were vacant as on Friday, according to the bulletin. Also, the number of containment zones jumped to 633.

The positivity rate, which is the percentage of people who test positive, has dropped from 12.2% on July 1 to 9.09% on Friday. This is a good sign as it means that fewer people are testing positive. In June, the positivity rate was even higher.

After a modified ‘Revised Delhi COVID Response Plan’ was released on Wednesday, the south west district started holding camps for testing special surveillance groups (SSGs) including, domestic workers, drivers, daily wage workers, electricians for COVID-19, in areas where they work or stay, according to officials.

Wrong data

A Delhi government official said that they were facing trouble as some people were giving wrong address or phone number while giving samples for testing.

“About 5-10 people out of 100 are giving wrong details and when they test positive, we are unable to trace them quickly. Then we have to go to the area and find the person and that is eating away into our resources,” a Delhi government official said.

The official said that people should give correct details. “We don’t know whether they are intentionally doing it. There is no need to be afraid of the disease. We have to be just cautious,” the official added.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government also said that there were reports of black marketing of COVID-19-related drugs and warned of action. “There have been some reports regarding black marketing of COVID 19 drugs. In view of the above, you are advised to kindly direct your members to refrain from dealing in these drugs in a manner which is not permitted or unauthorised and should not get indulged in what so ever manner in their black marketing,” an advisory by the government to the President of All Chemist Associations of Delhi read.