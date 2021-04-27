With 20,201 new cases, Capital’s COVID-19 tally nearing 10.5 lakh

New Delhi

27 April 2021 01:07 IST

380 more succumb to virus; active cases stand at 92,358

Delhi reported 380 COVID-19-related deaths in 24 hours — the highest since the beginning of the pandemic — taking the total number of deaths to 14,628, according to a health bulletin released by the government on Monday. Moreover, 20,201 new cases were reported, taking the tally to 10,47,916.

A total of 57,690 tests were done in a day, the bulletin said. The positivity of new cases was 35.02%. Of the total cases, 9,40,930 people have recovered, leaving 92,358 active cases.

Out of the total 20,461 beds for COVID-19 treatment, only 8.4% of beds were vacant at 11 p.m. on Monday while only 12 ICU beds were unoccupied. The number of beds was increased from 20,431 on Friday to 20,461 on Monday. The total number of beds were reduced on Thursday and Friday due to oxygen shortage.

Many hospitals, including Lok Nayak Hospital, GTB Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, and Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, had no vacant COVID-19 beds.