With 165 fresh cases, city sees a downward trend in COVID-19

76,480 tests conducted with positivity rate of 0.22%: bulletin

The Capital recorded 165 new COVID-19 cases on Friday along with 14 deaths and 260 recoveries, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government.

The bulletin added that 76,480 tests were conducted with a positivity rate of 0.22%. Out of the total tests conducted, 53,724 were RT-PCR tests. The city has 2,445 active cases out of which 698 are under home isolation.

The total number of cases since the pandemic began now stands at 14, 32,033 and the total fatalities stands at 24,900. There are 5,452 containment zones in the city.

On Thursday, the city logged 158 cases, with a positivity rate of 0.20% and 10 deaths, indicating a significant fall in the count of daily fatalities due to the infection.

90,217 vaccinated

The government said that 90,217 beneficiaries have been vaccinated on Thursday out of which 60,395 received first dose. The total number of people vaccinated stands at 63,46,561, out of which 15,37,010 have received both doses.

Delivering the vaccination bulletin, Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi said that after Delhi received vaccine stocks for youths two days ago, the speed of vaccination in Delhi has increased. She said that for 45+, 8,65,000 doses of vaccines are currently available and for 18-44, stocks of five days of Covaxin and nine days of Covishield are available.