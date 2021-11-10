‘Wish she had told me about the threats earlier’

NEW DELHI

Acid survivor’s husband says accused had taken her to his room on false pretext

A 26-year-old woman is battling for life at a hospital, days after she was attacked with acid by a man, Montu, whose advances she refused. The victim’s husband wished she had told him that the man was threatening her.

Rakesh*, 30, who works at a private company in Bawana, said that he received a call at 4.30 p.m. on November 3 that his wife had been attacked. It took him 15 minutes to reach his residence in Pooth Khurd where he got to know that Montu had tied his wife’s hands and threw acid on her.

Mr. Rakesh, who hails from Bihar, had come to Delhi years ago and had been living in Badli. He got married to Pinki* in 2011 and the couple were living with their three children.

“We came to know about Montu about a year and a half ago as he lived in the neighbourhood. When I got to know that he had been making advances at my wife, we left Badli and moved to Bawana three months ago,” Mr. Rakesh said.

After shifting, Mr. Rakesh said that he saw Montu there a few times but didn’t know that he had taken a room nearby. “About a month ago, I spotted him near my house and I asked him why he had come. He said he had come to meet the children. I told him to leave and never come back,” he said.

On November 3, Montu told Pinki that he had proof of Mr. Rakesh’s infidelity and took her to his room on a false pretext. “She told me in the hospital that he had taken her to his room on this false pretext and asked her to leave me and marry him. She told me that Montu had threatened her previously and said that he would throw acid on her face if she didn’t accept. He had also told her that one of the three of us would be killed,” Mr. Rakesh said.

“I wish she had told me about these threats earlier. I would have informed the police and lodged a complaint. The police have been very helpful for me,” he said.

The police administration is trying to help the victim with plastic surgery once she recovers from third degree burns that she has suffered.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Brijendra Yadav said that they are in talks with Pankaj Chaturvedi, a plastic surgeon, for the victim’s surgery once she recovers. “We are talking to him for her surgery which is willing to perform pro bono. The procedure will be undertaken once the woman has fully recovered,” Mr. Yadav said.

