 Winter vacation in Capital’s private schools extended till January 15

January 09, 2023 02:02 am | Updated 02:02 am IST - NEW DELHI

In the wake of the cold wave that has held sway over the Capital for a week, the winter vacation in Delhi’s private schools has been extended till January 15. Private schools in the city were scheduled to open today.

“All private schools of Delhi are advised to remain closed till January 15, 2023, in the wake of the cold wave prevailing in Delhi,” the circular issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE) read.

Mercury below normal

The severe cold wave brought Sunday’s minimum temperature at Safdarjung, the official weather station for the Capital, down to 1.9 degrees Celsius, the lowest recorded temperature this season and five degrees below normal.

The India Meteorological Department on Sunday issued a “Red” alert, which is the highest level of the colour-coded warning issued by the weather department, asking people to remain vigilant.

The IMD has predicted the extreme weather condition to last another 24 hours, after which back-to-back western disturbances are likely to provide respite from the severe cold.

“Cold wave conditions over north-west India (are) likely to abate after 48 hours. Dense to very dense fog conditions over many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar (are likely) during the next 48 hours,” the IMD said in a statement.

The maximum and minimum temperatures in the city are likely to be between 18 and 3 degrees Celsius.

The bulletin said that dense fog is likely to impact transport and aviation, with difficult driving conditions and slower journey times.

Due to the impact of the cold wave, the IMD said that there is an increased likelihood of various illnesses such as flu, running/ stuffy nose or nosebleed, which usually set in due to prolonged exposure to the cold. A severe cold wave is declared when the minimum temperature dips to 2 degrees Celsius or the departure from the normal limits is greater than 6.4 degrees.