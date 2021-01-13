Winter chill makes comeback in city

NEW DELHI

13 January 2021 01:20 IST

Cold wave conditions likely to continue over next few days

The winter chill made a comeback in the Capital with the minimum temperature settling at 4.3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, which is three degrees below normal. After a cold start to the year with January 1 recording a minimum of 1.1 degrees Celsius, rain and cloudy weather under the influence of a western disturbance saw the minimum temperature rise to 14.4 degrees Celsius on January 7.

With the weather clearing up, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said cold winds were blowing towards the plains from the Himalayas causing cold wave like conditions at several places, including the Capital. The cold wave is likely to continue with the minimum temperatures settling between four and five degrees over the next few days.

The maximum temperature settled at 17.6 degrees Celsius, which is two degrees below normal. The coldest areas in the Capital were the weather stations at Lodhi Road and Jafarpur, which recorded minimum temperatures of 4.0 and 3.7 degrees Celsius respectively.

The IMD forecast said “due to the prevalence of dry north/northwesterly winds, the minimum temperature is very likely to be below normal over most parts of north-west India during the next 4-5 days, which are very likely to cause cold day/severe cold day conditions in some parts of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand over next three days”.

The weather department has forecast mainly clear skies with dense fog in the morning on Wednesday. Cold wave conditions are likely at isolated places. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle between 18 and 4 degrees Celsius respectively.