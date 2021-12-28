Delhi

Winter break for Delhi Government school students from January 1 to 15

No online or offline teaching learning activity for Delhi Government. school students can be conducted during the period of winter vacation, the Directorate of Education said. File   | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Winter break for students up to Class V at Delhi government schools will be from January 1 to 15 and no online or offline teaching learning activity can be conducted during this period, the Directorate of Education (DoE) said on Monday.

It also said that to help students consolidate their learning, the syllabus of the academic session 2021-22 covered, so far, is to be revised during this break through assignments.

“All the heads of Sarvodaya Vidyalayas are, hereby, informed that the winter break for pre-primary and primary classes shall be observed from January 1-15, 2022, and the online and offline teaching learning activities through worksheets, shall not be conducted during this period,” an official order said.

“However, in order to help the students to consolidate their learning, the syllabus of the academic session 2021-22 covered so far, is to be revised during this break through assignments,” it said.

The DoE said the assessment record of winter break assignments and activities must be maintained scrupulously and shall count towards internal assessment.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 28, 2021 7:15:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/winter-break-for-delhi-government-school-students-from-january-1-to-15/article38052491.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY