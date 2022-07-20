Delhi

GoFirst flight suffers windshield crack mid-air

A file photo used for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@GoFirstairways
The Hindu Bureau New Delhi July 20, 2022 16:14 IST
Updated: July 20, 2022 22:38 IST

A Delhi-Guwahati GoFirst flight was forced to divert course to Jaipur on Wednesday after its windshield cracked mid-flight. A senior official of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said they were investigating the incident. Its passengers were accommodated on an alternative aircraft.

Go First cabin crew, technicians go on leave against salary cuts

This is the third safety incident reported by the airlines, after the aviation safety regulator grounded two GoFirst aircraft following engine snags.

