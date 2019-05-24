Will work with Modi, says Kejriwal

After a wipeout in Delhi, AAP said they accept the people’s mandate and will work together with Narendra Modi.

“I congratulate Sh Narendra Modi for this historic win and look forward to working together for the betterment of the people of Delhi [sic],” AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

“Respect the public’s mandate. Will work together with the Prime Minister for the people of Delhi. We had provided the best candidates, each staff had worked hard. We will continue to work for the people of Delhi,” said AAP’s Delhi in-charge Gopal Rai.

Meanwhile, its official Facebook page for Gurugram compared Narendra Modi to Adolf Hitler. “Congratulations India for electing Modi again. Enjoy another 5 years of: Lynching, Hatred, Fear, Riots, Lies [sic],” the party posted, along with a photo of Hitler. On Thursday, AAP’s headquarters in Rouse Avenue was almost deserted throughout the day and the top leadership was missing except for party spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj. He addressed a press conference without sending out any formal invite. Around 12.45 p.m., Mr. Bharadwaj said, “In a democracy like India, the mandate of the people is considered very pious and sacred. We respect the mandate of India. We congratulate BJP for its victory and extend our warm wishes to Mr. Modi for being re-elected as the Prime Minister of India and we offer all the wishes for his future tenure as the same.”

“It’s not right to congratulate and then question the people’s mandate after it. Today, we will only congratulate Mr. Modi and BJP,” he said when asked whether there was an issue with EVMs.