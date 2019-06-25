Will work with Centre to curb crime: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the Delhi government will fully cooperate with the Central government in controlling crime in the city. “Keeping politics at bay, we need to work together to improve the law and order situation in the city,” he said.

Speaking to the media after laying the foundation stone of a water treatment plant in Chandrawal, Mr. Kejriwal said, “We need to work together to improve the law and order situation in Delhi. Delhi government has started installation of CCTV cameras in Delhi on a large scale. This will help a lot in controlling crime in the Capital. We will get the feed of any crime taking place in the city. It will help in taking necessary steps immediately. All the agencies, governments and the residents of Delhi need to work together.”

In Delhi, the city police reports to the L-G, who is appointed by the Central government. In the past, the Aam Aadmi Party has attacked the Central government for any law and order problem in the city.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister said in a tweet, “All of us need to work together to improve the law and order situation in Delhi. Safety and security of each Delhiite is important for us. Delhi govt will provide all cooperation to Centre [sic].”

Meanwhile, speaking at the floor of the Rajya Sabha, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, said, “In Delhi, an auto driver Sarabjeet Singh was beaten up like an animal and his son was also beaten up... To control crime in Delhi, the Home Ministry should call a meeting and call the Delhi Police Commissioner, other officials and the Delhi Chief Minister. This is the national capital and crime should be stopped here or else our image will be affected across the world.”