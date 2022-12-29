Will work on war footing to clear landfills: Sisodia

December 29, 2022 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - New Delhi

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will work on a “war footing” to fulfil Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s promise of eliminating the three landfills, after the mayoral polls conclude on January 6.

On an inspection of the Okhla landfill along with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates for Mayor and Deputy Mayor, Mr. Sisodia said getting rid of the landfills and making the city beautiful is AAP’s priority, and promised that he will monitor work at the sites every week.

“Clearing the garbage mountains in Ghazipur, Okhla, and Bhalswa was not the priority of the previous government. Hence, the height of these landfill sites kept growing in the past 15 years. But now, under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, we are ready with an action plan to eliminate these garbage mounds,” the AAP leader added.

Clearing the landfills was the poll plank on which AAP contested and won the civic body elections earlier this month. Mr. Kejriwal and Mr. Sisodia had visited the Ghazipur landfill in the run up to the polls and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of siphoning off funds meant for clearing the landfills while it was in power in the civic body.

In addition to winning the MCD polls with a majority of 134 wards out of 250, AAP had won all three wards — Kalyanpuri, Jahangirpuri and Tughlakabad — where the three landfills are located.