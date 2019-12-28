‘Will work on solving traffic congestion in next tenure’

Addressing traffic congestion and ensuring 24-hour drinking water in Delhi will be on the agenda of the Aam Aadmi Party government in the next five years, if re-elected, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.

He was addressing a gathering at a town hall meeting, the second one held as part of AAP’s election campaign.

“Travel for women will be free in buses and electricity will be free till 200 units as long as AAP is in power in Delhi,” Mr. Kejriwal said at the Pitampura Dilli Haat.

“As long as we have our government in Delhi, we will continue to provide people-centric schemes. Previous governments have not done it, and we do not care about whether they will do it in the future, but we will make sure that we continue to work for the welfare of the people," he added.

The Chief Minister said that AAP would make its manifesto for the Assembly elections based on consultations with people through town hall meetings.

“We discussed cleanliness on Thursday, and now we are discussing traffic congestion. We will continue to discuss and add an issue each day to ensure that all important points are covered in our manifesto, which is to be released around January 15-20, 2020,” he said. The Delhi Assembly polls are likely to be held in February.

List of roads

Talking about traffic congestion, Mr. Kejriwal said that the government has designated a consultant to create a list of locations in Delhi where there are daily traffic jams.

“The designated consultant will provide us with a report within 9-10 months on how to solve the problem of traffic congestion in these locations,” he said.

The Chief Minister added that they will then start working on resolving congestion issues on each road mentioned in the list.

“Just as we have worked on addressing issues in the fields of education, health, power, water, sewer, and drainage, etc., in the last five years, we will work on resolving traffic congestion issues in the next five years,” said Mr. Kejriwal.

He added that currently 93% of Delhi receives tap water. “Our next step is to provide 24-hour water supply to the people of Delhi,” he said.