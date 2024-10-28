Will waive ‘inflated’ water bill on becoming CM again: Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday told Delhi residents not to pay their “inflated” water bills and promised to waive these if his party retains power in the upcoming Assembly poll.

“Make me the Chief Minister again and all your old water bills will be waived. Whoever thinks their bill is wrong, there is no need to make payment. The election is in February and in March everyone’s water bill will be waived,” he said during a padayatra in Wazirpur.

He also warned people against voting for the BJP, once again claiming that the party would stop AAP government’s welfare programmes, especially those linked to electricity and water, if it wins the Assembly poll.

‘Ex-CM staring at defeat’

Reacting sharply to Mr. Kejriwal’s remarks, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva alleged that the former Chief Minister is trying to instil fear in people’s mind through his statements as he has sensed his party’s defeat in the Assembly election.

“People very well know that BJP governments countrywide are giving best social welfare subsidies,” he claimed. Mr. Sachdeva said they have repeatedly said the power subsidy will continue and its benefit will be extended to middle-class consumers too. “We will also supply clean water,” he added.

“We will supply clean water to every resident of Delhi,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Kejriwal participated in a shobhayatra to pay homage to saint Baba Nagar Sen and reiterated his party’s commitment to equality and quality education for people.

“Baba Nagar Sen ji laid greatest emphasis on human equality and children’s education. The AAP government is working on this principle. The Delhi government schools are now so exceptional that even affluent families are choosing them over private institutions,” he claimed.

The AAP chief said that his party focused significantly on improving government schools as these largely cater to children from underprivileged backgrounds, including the Dalit community, who often cannot afford private education.

“We have transformed government schools to such an extent that even affluent families are now withdrawing their children from private schools and enrolling them in government institutions. This is indeed the path taught by Baba Nagar Sen,” he said.