Will vote for development, say first-timers

On the eve of the Delhi Assembly elections, first-time voters said they would be exercising their franchise to ensure development of the city. The youngsters added that political parties need to focus on health, public safety, education and environment rather than engaging in communal issues.
Shafa Zooni, a third-year BA LLB student from Jamia Millia Islamia, accused the Centre of diverting focus from the education sector, “Lack of funds has been the reason for the law students not being able to hold any National Moot Court for the past three years.”
“Environmental concern along with education, health, public safety and quality resources will be my concern when I vote,” said another student. Many said they would be voting against police action, keeping in mind recent violence in and near universities.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.