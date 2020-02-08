Delhi

Will vote for development, say first-timers

They want parties to focus on health, public safety, education

On the eve of the Delhi Assembly elections, first-time voters said they would be exercising their franchise to ensure development of the city. The youngsters added that political parties need to focus on health, public safety, education and environment rather than engaging in communal issues.

Shafa Zooni, a third-year BA LLB student from Jamia Millia Islamia, accused the Centre of diverting focus from the education sector, “Lack of funds has been the reason for the law students not being able to hold any National Moot Court for the past three years.”

“Environmental concern along with education, health, public safety and quality resources will be my concern when I vote,” said another student. Many said they would be voting against police action, keeping in mind recent violence in and near universities.

