Will thank Lord Hanuman and seek his blessings: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal will visit the Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place later in the day

Published - September 14, 2024 11:00 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he will seek Lord Hanuman’s blessings. File

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he will seek Lord Hanuman’s blessings. File | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

A day after he was released from the Tihar Jail, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday (September 14, 2024) said he will seek Lord Hanuman's blessings.

Mr. Kejriwal will visit the Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place later in the day.

Kejriwal holds roadshow after walking out of Tihar jail

"Today at 12 noon I will go to Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place to thank God and seek his blessings," he said in a post on X in Hindi.

The Chief Minister walked out of the Tihar Jail on Friday after being granted bail by the Supreme Court in the excise policy linked corruption case.

