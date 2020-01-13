‘Will talk about work done by AAP in five years’

Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson Sanjay Singh speaks to Nikhil M Babu about his party’s campaign strategy for the Assembly elections. Excerpts from the interview:

How will this election campaign be different from AAP’s previous ones?

This time we are focusing on the work done by the Delhi government in the past five years — what we have done in the fields of electricity, water, education, and healthcare — 200 units of free electricity, free water, free bus rides for women. We are talking about this with the people of Delhi. We have achieved more than our 70-point manifesto of 2015. The style of campaigning will be almost the same. Our main focus will be on door-to-door campaign.

What were the lessons your party learned from the setback in the Lok Sabha election?

The Lok Sabha election was fought on a different set of issues. What the Delhi government had done, the change it had brought in the lives of the people did not become a big issue. This time it will be a big issue.

This time the party is focusing heavily on local issues and not getting into national issues. Why?

Even last time, we talked about what our 49-day government was able to do. If you are fighting a State election, you should focus on State issues.

The party has not hit the ground with protests against CAA or violence in JNU. Why is that?

You didn’t listen to the statements made by the BJP? Without even our going there, they are blaming AAP for the violence. If Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had gone there, they would have blamed us even more. This is the reason. To appeal for peace, the best way is you stay at a distance and urge people to remain peaceful. If we go there, the BJP will create a conspiracy and trigger violence and blame it on us. As the Chief Minister, Mr. Kejriwal talked to Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal and also gave a statement. I went to AIIMS and other members of our party also went there.

In the next five years, what will AAP do if it comes back to power?

Water and pollution, these two are the major areas we will focus on. The other one is traffic.

AAP is a new party, compared to others. In these five years in power, what has the party learned? What has changed in the party?

I feel that many times we used to get worried about things very quickly and react. Now we have learnt that we will have to face many challenges. The Central government had put about 25 MLAs behind bars. And there were many CBI raids in the last five years. We have changed the way we react to this. We talk in a different way and take our side of the story to the people. We have learned that we need to focus fully on work and the people will reply to them.

AAP was formed from the fight against corruption movement. But talk about corruption has disappeared from the party in press conferences, election manifesto. Why?

Our government had passed the Jan Lokpal Bill, in which the Chief Minister was also covered. But the Central government has not approved it. Why are they scared? We used to investigate corruption cases with the anti-corruption branch, but the Centre took way the anti-corruption branch from us. The Delhi government has no agency to inquire into corruption matters.