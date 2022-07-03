Will take action against officials if waterlogging recurs, warns L-G

Saxena expresses displeasure at poor drainage system at Minto Bridge in Capital

Strict action will be taken against government officials if waterlogging occurs at locations prone to it during monsoon, Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena said on Saturday.

The L-G’s comments came while he was inspecting the waterlogging-prone sites in the Capital, including the Indraprastha-WHO building stretch, the railway underpass at Pul Prahladpur and Minto Bridge, where he instructed officials to make the water drainage system “fool-proof.”

Mr. Saxena reviewed long-term solutions that have been placed at each of these sites to prevent waterlogging and flooding. Any negligence in this regard, the L-G was quoted as having said, will be viewed seriously and action will be taken against erring officials. According to Raj Niwas, Mr. Saxena first visited the the IP-WHO stretch on Ring Road where four pumps of 100 HP, each, have been installed to clear water from the road and store it in a newly constructed sump adjacent to Ring Road.

Water from this sump is supposed to be channelised into the Yamuna through two separate underground pipelines of 650 metre each, that can collectively carry nearly 5 lakh litre of water.

“The entire mechanism to clear waterlogging was tested successfully during the heavy rainfall on June 30. The L-G instructed the officials to utilise the 5 lakh litres of water stored in these pipelines for greening purposes after the monsoon season,” Raj Niwas said.

Similarly, at the railway underpass at Pul Prahladpur that witnesses nearly 5 to 6-foot-deep waterlogging during the monsoon season, the L-G inspected the newly developed pumping station where six pumps, of 100-HP capacity each, have been installed to clear overflowing water.

At this location, the water will be pumped out from the road and collected in a 6-lakh litre capacity sump will be channelised into an MCD sewer at a distance of 200 metre from the pumping station. The L-G was informed that two pumps at the site have been made operational while the remaining will be made functional within a week. “While the L-G appreciated the work done at Indraprastha and Pul Prahladpur, he expressed displeasure at the water drainage system developed at Minto Bridge that is among the worst waterlogging sites in the Capital,” Raj Niwas said.

“Mr. Saxena flagged technical flaws in the drainage system developed at the site and warned that the engineers concerned will be held responsible in case of waterlogging at the site,” Raj Niwas added. The L-G was informed that a new underground pipeline had been installed to drain rainwater from Minto Bridge to Bhavbhuti Marg towards New Delhi railway station.

The new pipeline is connected to a bigger PWD drain. He was also informed that four pumps, of 75-HP capacity each, have been automated at the site which will automatically become operational with an increase in the water level.

“He, however, pointed out that the single outlet was insufficient to drain the huge quantity of water coming in from four heavy duty pumps installed at the site. The L-G also expressed displeasure over the garbage dumped in the sump at Minto Bridge and issued instructions to remove all garbage and sludge in 3 to 4 days,” Raj Niwas said.

At Indraprastha and Pul Prahladpur, too, the L-G directed officials to immediately remove all debris and sludge lying near the drains so that they do not flow back along with rainwater and choke the drains.

According to Raj Niwas, Mr. Saxena has instructed officials to put in place a comprehensive plan comprising long-term measures to deal with the waterlogging problem “rather than dealing with the issue in a ‘Crisis Management Mode’ as has been happening till now.”