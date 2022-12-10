Will study ‘love jihad’ laws of other States: Fadnavis

December 10, 2022 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - Mumbai

Maharashtra Deputy CM says Home Department has not taken any decision yet

The Hindu Bureau

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Maharashtra government is exploring an option to enact a law against “love jihad” (euphemism for interfaith relationships), Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Fadnavis, who also heads the State’s Home department, said it is examining the aspects but has not taken any decision yet. “We will study the laws introduced by various states on this aspect, before taking any decision,” he told reporters at Nagpur Airport.

The statement came hours after Mr. Fadnavis, at his official residence “Sagar”, had a meeting with the father of Shraddha Walkar. Shraddha was allegedly murdered in May in Delhi by her live-in partner Aftab Poonawalla, who was arrested.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US