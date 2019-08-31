Will strengthen UG courses: IP University V-C

The new Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) Vice-Chancellor Mahesh Verma on Friday said that the focus of the university would be on strengthening its undergraduate programmes (UG) and introducing several skill-based courses that will help employment generation. Mr. Verma was speaking at an interaction with the media after taking over as the V-C on August 14.

Mr. Verma said that the university is focusing on building the college infrastructure of the college and taking the admission online this year was a step in improving transparency. On the top of his list of things to do he said was to ensure employee welfare, teacher training and getting the university’s NAAC accreditation back.

During his five-year term, the V-C said that he would develop infrastructure not only on the Dwarka campus but also at the university’s East Delhi campus.

Mr. Verma also spoke about a host of new undergraduate courses like a BA (Hons.) in English a BEd programme a BTech programme among several other that the university would be introducing.

Before taking over as V-C, Mr Verma he served as the director of Maulana Azad Medical Institute of Dental Sciences (MAIDS). He is a Padma Shri recipient.