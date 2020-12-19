Will step down from post if scam proven, says LoP

‘Allegations are baseless, devoid of facts’

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Friday said he would step down from his post if a ₹2,500 crore scam in the civic bodies was proven. He termed the allegations baseless and devoid of facts

Plea by Bidhuri

Mr. Bidhuri sought to urge Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to “rise above all political differences” in the interest of Delhi and talk to the Mayors of the three BJP-led municipal corporations who have been sitting on an indefinite hunger strike outside his house. He said the AAP government should release dues of ₹13,000 crore “with immediate effect”.

“Till date, no government in Delhi has stopped the money due to the Municipal Corporations. When there was no financial transaction [between the Delhi government and the civic bodies], then where is the scandal? Is the Delhi government making allegations against its own decision to withhold funds to the civic bodies?” he demanded.