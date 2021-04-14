Will start mass movement to fight pollution, says Rai

New Delhi

14 April 2021 00:18 IST

Remark comes after 2-day conference

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday said that the Delhi government will emphasise on public participation to reduce air pollution and will fight it as a “mass movement”.

The Minister made the comment after a two-day long conference on measures to be taken to reduce air pollution in the city before the onset of winter.

“The Delhi government will fight against air pollution as a mass movement for which we will explore every possibility. The government will focus on changing the mindset and behaviour of people,” Mr. Rai said.

Advertising

Advertising

Also, six units engaged in illegal vehicle cutting and dismantling have been sealed in Mundka, Tekri, Chanchal Park, and Nilothi of west district, officials of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) said.

“They were operating without DPCC consent and a large number of vehicles were being cut, causing damage to public health and environment. The team has sealed the premises and electricity has been disconnected. FIRs have also been launched at Mundka police station against the violators,” an official said.