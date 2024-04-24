ADVERTISEMENT

“Will soon return with CM sir,” says Sunita Kejriwal after Hanuman Temple visit

April 24, 2024 01:33 am | Updated 01:34 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal on Tuesday visited Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place and said that she would “soon return with CM sir”.

ADVERTISEMENT

After offering prayers at the temple, she told mediapersons that she had prayed to Lord Hanuman to “take everyone’s troubles away, including her own”.

Later in the day, in a post on Mr. Kejriwal’s X account, a message from his “team” read: “On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Sunita Kejriwalji visited the ancient Hanuman temple in Connaught Place today and prayed that Hanuman Baba should give wisdom to everyone, and may everyone be blessed.”

The Hanuman temple is a site that has been visited frequently by the AAP convenor, with his visits before and during the 2020 State Assembly elections gaining attention. He had also paid obeisance at the temple after collecting his winning certificate from the New Delhi Assembly seat.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In February 2020, the BJP had mocked Mr. Kejriwal for reciting the Hanuman Chalisa on live television, suggesting that the temple has become “impure” after his visit. Mr. Kejriwal had hit out at the BJP, saying that “God belongs to all”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US