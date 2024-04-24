GIFT a SubscriptionGift
“Will soon return with CM sir,” says Sunita Kejriwal after Hanuman Temple visit

April 24, 2024 01:33 am | Updated 01:34 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal on Tuesday visited Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place and said that she would “soon return with CM sir”.

After offering prayers at the temple, she told mediapersons that she had prayed to Lord Hanuman to “take everyone’s troubles away, including her own”.

Later in the day, in a post on Mr. Kejriwal’s X account, a message from his “team” read: “On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Sunita Kejriwalji visited the ancient Hanuman temple in Connaught Place today and prayed that Hanuman Baba should give wisdom to everyone, and may everyone be blessed.”

The Hanuman temple is a site that has been visited frequently by the AAP convenor, with his visits before and during the 2020 State Assembly elections gaining attention. He had also paid obeisance at the temple after collecting his winning certificate from the New Delhi Assembly seat.

In February 2020, the BJP had mocked Mr. Kejriwal for reciting the Hanuman Chalisa on live television, suggesting that the temple has become “impure” after his visit. Mr. Kejriwal had hit out at the BJP, saying that “God belongs to all”.

