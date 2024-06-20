Will sit on fast if PM does not resolve water crisis: Atishi; 54% of supply getting wasted: BJP

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Water Minister Atishi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday seeking his urgent intervention to mitigate the water crisis. If the issue is not resolved, Ms. Atishi said in her letter, she will sit on an indefinite fast from Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The national capital has been suffering from acute water shortage for the past month, with the Minister blaming BJP’s government in Haryana for not releasing Delhi’s share of water in the Yamuna river, leading to the crisis.

Earlier in the day, the BJP held a protest march against the water shortage. The party’s city unit chief, Virendra Sachdeva, accused the Delhi government of colluding with the tanker mafia.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Despite Haryana providing surplus water, Delhi remains parched because proper distribution is not happening across the city as AAP MLAs are involved in the water trade,” alleged Mr. Sachdeva.

In her letter to Mr. Modi, the Minister claimed that the Haryana government had slashed Delhi’s water supply by 100 MGD (million gallons per day), which has directly affected 28 lakh people in the Capital. “We have to understand that the total water supply in Delhi is 1,050 MGD. Out of this 1,050 MGD, 613 MGD comes to the Yamuna from Haryana. The amount of water that was supposed to come from Haryana yesterday, that is, on June 18, came down to 513 MGD,” Ms. Atishi wrote.

“This means that Delhi is facing a water shortage of 100 MGD today. What does 100 MGD water shortage mean? One MGD water meets the daily demand of nearly 28,500 people,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, if Delhi gets 100 MGD less from Haryana, more than 28 lakh people get affected, the AAP leader said.

The Minister also said that not only did the Haryana government refuse to provide Delhi with water, but it also prevented water, which the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister had agreed to provide, from reaching the Capital.

“In case I do not get water, I will have to do a satyagraha for water from 21st June and sit on an indefinite hunger strike,” Ms. Atishi said.

Leading the protest march in north-east Delhi’s Kishan Ganj Colony, Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal said, “Despite the water supply being much more than 1,000 MGD, people are still dependent on tankers. More than 54% of water is being wasted due to leakage. There is no accounting for the ₹28,400 crore received by the Delhi Jal Board [DJB] over the past nine years. Before 2014, the DJB made a profit of ₹600 crore. But now it is running a loss of ₹73,000 crore.”

New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj said despite AAP trying to evade its responsibility by adding a “political colour” to the issue of water shortage, BJP leaders and councillors have been putting pressure on the DJB to supply water through tankers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.