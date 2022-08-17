Will roll out Food Truck Policy soon: Manish Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia described Food Truck Policy as a priority project for the Delhi government. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Delhi government will soon roll out a Food Truck Policy of “global standards”, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday.

Mr. Sisodia also said that the government is working on a “war footing” to implement all the announcements made in its budget for the current financial year, which the government had termed as “Rozgar Budget”.

“In our Rozgar Budget, we announced various projects that can foster the growth of the economy and generate 20 lakh jobs in the next five years. Of them, Delhi Shopping Festival and Food Truck Policy are two priority projects which will be launched soon,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Sisodia had held a review meeting of the budget with the departments concerned.

The government is in the process of finalising hotspots where food trucks will be allowed to set up their outlets for the public. “Stakeholder consultation with various agencies has already been conducted in this regard,” Mr. Sisodia said.