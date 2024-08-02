Will revamp city’s drainage system: Mayor

Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Thursday said she had directed officials of the Department of Environment Management Services and the Engineering Department of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to create a ward-wise list of areas where the drainage system needs maintenance or a revamp.

“There are many areas in Delhi where the drainage system has never been replaced. Directions have been issued to prepare estimates for revamping the drainage system in such areas. Money for this will come from the Mayor’s discretionary fund,” she said.

Meanwhile, the civic body said 39 basements of coaching centres were sealed on Thursday as part of the ongoing drive against the unauthorised use of such spaces as classrooms and libraries.

The MCD also shared a July 29 circular by a senior official ordering a survey of buildings with basements that still use the old drainage system. Such buildings, the official stated, must have separate entry and exit points for the basement and no encroachment on drains and footpaths, among other preventive measures.

The order was issued by the Additional Commissioner (Engineering) two days after three Civil Services aspirants drowned in the basement of a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar.

“It is the primary responsibility of MCD to provide a safe and livable city to the public,” stated the circular.