GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Will revamp city’s drainage system: Mayor

Published - August 02, 2024 01:19 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Satvika Mahajan
Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Thursday said she had directed officials of the Department of Environment Management Services and the Engineering Department of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to create a ward-wise list of areas where the drainage system needs maintenance or a revamp.

“There are many areas in Delhi where the drainage system has never been replaced. Directions have been issued to prepare estimates for revamping the drainage system in such areas. Money for this will come from the Mayor’s discretionary fund,” she said.

Meanwhile, the civic body said 39 basements of coaching centres were sealed on Thursday as part of the ongoing drive against the unauthorised use of such spaces as classrooms and libraries.

The MCD also shared a July 29 circular by a senior official ordering a survey of buildings with basements that still use the old drainage system. Such buildings, the official stated, must have separate entry and exit points for the basement and no encroachment on drains and footpaths, among other preventive measures.

The order was issued by the Additional Commissioner (Engineering) two days after three Civil Services aspirants drowned in the basement of a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar.

“It is the primary responsibility of MCD to provide a safe and livable city to the public,” stated the circular.

Related Topics

Delhi / rains / civic infrastructure

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.