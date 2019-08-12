Will reupload publications: Aryabhatta College head

Aryabhatta College principal Manoj Sinha, who is facing plagiarism charges, on Sunday said that only the online version of his publications have been withdrawn and will be reuploaded after including “referencing”.

‘Will include referencing’

At least three books and one journal paper, which a plagiarism-check software Turnitin had identified as being 50-90% similar to other publications, were “withdrawn for review” by Mr. Sinha on the publication’s website on August 9.

Mr. Sinha said that the online versions were withdrawn to “include referencing”, referring to citations and a bibliography.

“The online versions are kept by publishers for content only so that they don’t get printed as books by others [as informed by publisher]. If one chooses the buy option, then they send the full book,” he said.

This was “causing negative results”, he added.

Turnitin reports of his publications had analysed extensive citations and had identified a high similarity index in them as well.

In the book Public Policy and Democracy, citations were picked up verbatim from a 2002 paper, available online, along with their numbering.