Will return to Tihar Jail tomorrow, prepared for the worst, says Arvind Kejriwal

With a day to go before the end of his interim bail period, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday made an emotional appeal asking people to take care of his “ailing” parents as he prepares to return to Tihar Jail on Sunday.

Mr. Kejriwal was released on May 10 after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail until June 1 to campaign for the Lok Sabha election. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in a Delhi excise policy (2021-22)-linked money laundering case and shifted to Tihar on April 1. The ED has booked him under various provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and claimed that he was the “kingpin” of the alleged scam.

A Delhi court is likely to hear on Saturday the AAP chief’s application for a week-long interim bail on medical grounds.

Addressing a virtual press conference, the Delhi CM said even as he is about to be put behind bars again, his government’s welfare schemes, such as free electricity, free bus travel for women, and free treatment at Mohalla Clinics, will not stop. He said he was “tortured” in jail, denied insulin, and suffered drastic weight loss. “Doctors are saying that this could also be a sign of some major disease,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

In response, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said the only “serious illness” the AAP chief suffers from is that of “lying”.

“If Arvind Kejriwal was so sick, why did he engage in political tourism and election campaigning?” the BJP leader said.

Spirits high

Mr. Kejriwal said he is returning to jail “to save the country from dictatorship”.

“I don’t know for how many days these people will keep me in jail this time. But my spirits are high. They tried to break me in many ways the last time, but did not succeed. I will leave my house around 3 p.m. [on Sunday] to surrender. It is possible that this time they will torture me more, but I will not bow down,” he said.

“When I was in jail... they stopped my insulin injections for many days. My sugar level reached 300-325 (mg/dL). If sugar remains so high over many days, the kidneys and liver get damaged. Before I went to jail, my weight was 70 kg. Today, it is 64 kg,” the Delhi CM said.

Mr. Kejriwal appealed to his supporters to take care of his family. “My parents are very old. My mother is very ill. I worry a lot about her. Take care of my parents after I am gone. Pray for them,” he said.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Vijay Goel said he will visit CM House on Saturday with an ambulance. “Kejriwal does not have to worry. I have spoken with doctors to facilitate a comprehensive health check-up, which can be completed in a day,” Mr. Goel said.