Will resume mid-day meals when attendance is 100%: Delhi govt.

Responding to criticism on not starting the mid-day meal scheme despite opening its schools a week ago, the Delhi government on Tuesday said that it is distributing dry rations instead of resuming mid-day meals as only half of the students were attending its schools.

“For 100% children to get the benefit of mid-day meal, door to door delivery of dry ration is being done now. As soon as there is 100% attendance in schools, door to door ration delivery will be stopped and mid-day meals will be started,” a government spokesperson said.

Activists have been calling for the resumption of the mid-day meal scheme, arguing that there was no basis for denying hot cooked meals to eligible children in schools run by local bodies or by the government and in government-aided schools.

The Delhi Congress on also raked up the issue and said that the decision of the Delhi Government to not resume the mid-day meal scheme was a retrograde step and a gross injustice to around 13 lakh children from poor families, as their main attraction for going to schools was the mid-day meal scheme.

“Parents of poor school-going children, most of whom have lost their source of livelihood due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are not yet in a position to provide two square meals to their children. These children were looking forward to the reopening of schools with great expectation as the mid-day meal scheme was a great incentive for poor children to attend schools,” Delhi Congress spokesperson Anil Bharadwaj said.

The party demanded the immediate restoration of the mid-day meal scheme arguing that it was essential for the the future of poor children who were otherwise at the risk of dropping out of schools.