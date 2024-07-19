Will rescue child labourers in city, Delhi govt. tells HC after court terms the issue ‘absolute priority’

The AAP government on Thursday informed the Delhi High Court that it will rescue minors who have been trafficked from various parts of the country and forced to work as bonded labourers in the Capital based on “actionable information”.

The court, which termed the issue an “absolute priority”, directed the Delhi government counsel to file a status report on the action taken in the matter.

The court was hearing a petition seeking direction to the authorities to raid and rescue over 1,000 minors trafficked from various parts of the country and forced to work as bonded labourers.

The petitioner, Rohtas, told the court that he had sent 18 complaints to authorities requesting them to conduct raids at various properties in Delhi and rescue 245 children and 772 adolescents “who are being forced to work as bonded labourers in extremely unsafe and unhygienic conditions for 12-13 hours daily”.

During the hearing, Delhi government standing counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi said a meeting took place between the petitioner and the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) but that “no actionable information” had been shared with the official.

The counsel said the petitioner has not given “proper” addresses of the properties where child labourers are suspected to be working and without the identification of the addresses, it would be difficult for the authorities to act.

The petitioner’s counsel, however, claimed that no information was sought from them and urged the court to fix a timeline for taking action to rescue the minors.

“Let us trust them (authorities) and hope that action will be taken. Things work on mutual trust. You give information to Mr. Tripathi. He will coordinate with other departments and ensure action is taken. This is of absolute priority. Involve some senior officials and get it done,” the court said.

It also asked the petitioner to share information with the Delhi government counsel “in a sealed cover during the day”.

The plea stated that most of the trafficked children work and stay with the employer and are forced to work in circumstances detrimental to their health and physical growth.

