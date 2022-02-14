Will regularise all contractual workers if Delhi govt makes budgetary provisions: SDMC Mayor 

The Mayor claimed that SDMC had regularised 1479 contractual workers since ‘17

South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Mayor Mukesh Suryan, on Monday, said that all contractual workers under the civic body will be regularised “if the Delhi government makes budgetary provisions and approvals”.

Referring to the regularisation of 1350 Dengue Breeding Checkers (DBC) working with the SDMC, Mr. Suryan said that the civic body has written to the government three times over the last two years, but received no response till date.

According to the data provided by the civic body, the services of 1479 workers from various departments – who were hired on contractual basis and on compassionate grounds – have been regularised since 2017.

SDMC’s Leader of House (LOH), Indrajeet Sehrawat (BJP), hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), alleging that the latter was “involved in politics of lies and is tarnishing the image” of the civic body.

Mr. Sehrawat added, “The Aam Aadmi Party led Delhi Government has allowed opening of illegal liquor shops to increase its revenue while it has deliberately stopped the outstanding amount of ₹13000 crore to the civic agency. The Delhi government makes false promises, it had promised to regularise services of guest teachers seven years ago but has not regularised their service yet.”

When contacted for a comment, the Delhi government spokesperson did not respond.