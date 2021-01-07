Will rally for funds owed to civic bodies, says BJP

‘AAP trying to cripple municipalities’

The BJP on Wednesday said it will hold a signature campaign to demand the ₹13,000 crore allegedly owed to the three municipal corporations of Delhi, over the next three days.

From Thursday till Saturday, the party’s karyakartas from 13,750 booths will distribute leaflets regarding the issue, said Delhi BJP general secretary Harsh Malhotra.

“All the morchas of the Delhi BJP will conduct a signature campaign at 1,000 places from January 7 till January 9 to demand ₹13,000 crore due to the municipal corporations, as well as to make people aware of this issue,” Mr. Malhotra said.

“Ever since the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government came to power, it has been conspiring to cripple the civic bodies and that is why the arrears of the three corporations have not yet been released,” he alleged.

‘Govt. ignoring students’

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri accused the Delhi government of “ignoring the Scheduled Caste students of Delhi”.

Warning of a movement led by such students, Mr. Bidhuri said the Delhi government, which, under the Dr. Ambedkar Fellowship Scheme had announced to send 100 students from the Scheduled Castes abroad for PhDs, Master degrees every year, was yet to fulfil the promise.

“How many students have been sent abroad so far? Similarly, under Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojna, how many students have been given IAS and IPS coaching till now and how many of them were given financial assistance of ₹2.5 thousand per month?” he said.