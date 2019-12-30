‘Will raise pension for old, widows and handicapped’

Delhi Congress chief a said if the party comes to power in the city then pension for old people, widows and handicapped will be raised to ₹5,000 per month.

He made the announcement while addressing rallies at Model Town and Rajouri Garden Assembly constituencies on Sunday as part of Congress’ Jan Jagran Abhiyan.

He also said the Congress was working on a detailed manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi and would release it soon.

‘Govt.’s failures’

“The failure of the AAP government can be gauged from the fact that pensions for the old, widows and physically challenged persons have not been distributed. Instead, that money has been misused by the Kejriwal-led government,” Mr. Chopra alleged. He added that the AAP government has not met any of the targets it had set as it could not even spend the budgeted allocation for distributing pensions.

‘15-year Cong. regime’

The party alleged that several welfare schemes started by former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit had been discontinued and that it would organise rallies across the State to remind people of the “development-driven 15-year Congress regime in Delhi”.