Delhi

‘Will raise pension for old, widows and handicapped’

more-in

Chopra says manifesto to be out soon

Delhi Congress chief a said if the party comes to power in the city then pension for old people, widows and handicapped will be raised to ₹5,000 per month.

He made the announcement while addressing rallies at Model Town and Rajouri Garden Assembly constituencies on Sunday as part of Congress’ Jan Jagran Abhiyan.

He also said the Congress was working on a detailed manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi and would release it soon.

‘Govt.’s failures’

“The failure of the AAP government can be gauged from the fact that pensions for the old, widows and physically challenged persons have not been distributed. Instead, that money has been misused by the Kejriwal-led government,” Mr. Chopra alleged. He added that the AAP government has not met any of the targets it had set as it could not even spend the budgeted allocation for distributing pensions.

‘15-year Cong. regime’

The party alleged that several welfare schemes started by former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit had been discontinued and that it would organise rallies across the State to remind people of the “development-driven 15-year Congress regime in Delhi”.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
New Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 30, 2019 1:02:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/will-raise-pension-for-old-widows-and-handicapped/article30428291.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY