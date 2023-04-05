Will provide MCD school teachers international-level training: Atishi

April 05, 2023 01:49 am | Updated 01:49 am IST - NEW DELHI

Education Minister Atishi on Tuesday called for providing international-level training to Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) school teachers, which will help them impart quality education to their students.

“To deliver quality education to every child in Delhi, the DoE [Directorate of Education] and the MCD will work in an integrated manner. Global training of Delhi government school teachers played a vital role in Delhi’s education revolution. Now, there is a need to prepare a roadmap for international-level training of teachers of MCD schools as well,” she said.

Speaking at a review meeting for the upcoming school session, the Minister asked officials to chalk out an action plan for the same. Mayor Shelly Oberoi, along with officials of the DoE, MCD and State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) attended the meeting.

Ms. Atishi said the training will provide MCD school teachers world-class exposure and bring them on par with Delhi government school teachers.

Officials were also directed to hold joint orientation of principals from DoE and MCD schools so that both can learn from the best practices of each other.

Ms. Oberoi said education will be a priority in the MCD as well, with the Aam Aadmi Party now the civic body’s helm.

She added that the renewal of contracts of contractual MCD school teachers was taking time due to the delay in the standing committee elections. “We are trying our best to renew the contracts of all teachers in MCD schools as soon as possible,” she said.